New Delhi: India's worst-hit city by coronavirus, Mumbai on Saturday became the first city in the country to cross the grim 10,000-mark of deaths due to the viral disease. The Maharashtra capital recorded 50 new fatalities in a single day, taking the death toll to 10,059.

Moreover, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that more than 85 per cent of the total deaths in the city were among people in age groups above 50.

At least 1,257 positive cases were reported in Mumbai during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,50,059. Meanwhile, 898 patients recovered from the infection pushing recoveries in Mumbai to 2,19,152.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 2,457 new cases, raising its total count to 5,69,156. As many as 17,657 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

As a whole, Maharashtra has at least 16,38,961 cases with 6,417 new infections, the state’s health official said. The state also reported 137 deaths, taking the death toll to 43,152.