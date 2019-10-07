Mumbai: In an ironic turn of events, a beggar turned out to be a millionaire after his death in Mumbai on Friday!

As per reports, a 62-year-old beggar was found dead after he was hit by a speeding train near Govandi railway station in Mumbai. The police identified the beggar as Birbichand Azad, who lived near a shanty near Govandi. However, when the police arrived at his hut carrying his dead body, they were stunned to find lakhs of rupees at his residence.

The police found coins amounting to Rs 1.77 lakh in gunny bags and buckets covered with tarpaulin. Well, it wasn’t easy to count such a huge number of coins and the police team had to spend around 8 hours to count them all. Not just that, Fixed Deposit papers of different banks worth 8.77 lakhs were also discovered from his residence.

Azad had also got his PAN card, Aadhaar card and senior citizen card made. Using these identification cards, the police will now travel to Rajasthan to trace his family. Meanwhile, Azad’s mortal remains and his belongings have been handed over to his next of kin.