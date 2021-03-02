New Delhi: A day after the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has submitted a preliminary report on the massive power outage in Mumbai on October 12 last year that may have been the result of a cyber sabotage, Union Power Minister RK Singh on Tuesday said that the outage was caused by human error and not due to cyber attack. Also Read - 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai..': Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Powercut in Mumbai Brings the City to Halt

Singh said, “Two teams investigated the power outage and submitted that the outage was caused by human error and not due to cyber attack. One of the teams submitted that cyber attack did happen but they were not linked to the Mumbai grid failure.”

Soon after, Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut said that he will table all the reports on the October 12 Mumbai power outage in the state Assembly tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “Cyber-attack issue is not just confined to Mumbai but it could spread across the country. We should not politicise this issue. I have spoken to Union Minister RK Singh about this. He has sought details about it and said that we should remain alert.”

On Monday, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has submitted a preliminary report on the outage and the findings stated that there is evidence that suggests there might have been a cyber-sabotage attempt. The report was handed over to minister Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

Meanwhile, addressing media persons jointly with Raut, Deshmukh said the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has also mentioned in its preliminary report that unaccounted data may have been transferred to the MSEBs (state electricity board) server from a foreign server. He, however, did not name the country from where the data may have been transferred.

Deshmukh’s comments came in the wake of a US company’s report claiming that amidst the border tension in Ladakh last year, a Chinese government-linked group of hackers targeted India’s critical power grid system through a malware. The report raised suspicion whether the massive power outage in the financial capital was a result of the online intrusion.

On October 12, a grid failure in Mumbai resulted in a massive power outage, stopping trains on tracks, hampering those working from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and hitting the economic activity hard.

Deshmukh also referred to a related news report in the ‘New York Times’ as he spoke to the media persons.

The Cyber Cell’s report into the outage, prepared with the help of electricity department experts, was handed over to Raut on Monday evening. We had discussion with our colleague Raut about examining if there was any such possibility (of cyber sabotage) after the power failure in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell analysed the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (of the MSEB). In its analysis, the Maharashtra Cyber (cell) has mentioned possibility that there could be a cyber sabotage, Deshmukh said.

The home minister said the Cyber Cell has mentioned in the report that 14 Trojan horses (malware) may have been introduced in the MSEBs server. Secondly, 8 GB unaccounted data may have been transferred into the MSEBs server from a foreign server, he said.

Thirdly, the Cell has said in the report that there is a possibility of attempts being made to log into the MSEBs server through several blacklisted IP addresses, Deshmukh added.

So, from the findings of the Cyber Crime department and electricity department experts, it seems that the October 12 blackout could have been due to it (sabotage), he said.

The home minister said the preliminary report will be further studied. On his part, Raut said he will comment on the issue after studying the report. I will speak on this in the legislature (which is having its budget session), he added.