Mumbai: A person on Wednesday died while two others were left injured after aluminium panel on the east side facade of Churchgate new station building fell on them, news agency ANI reported. The fatal incident occurred due to strong winds and rains in the city.

In the wake of the fatal incident, Western Railway PRO announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Western Railway PRO: An ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh has been announced to the family of the deceased. https://t.co/EI6OkJsvWO — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

The identity of the man was not immediately known.

A probe into the matter has been launched.