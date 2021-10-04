Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a notification stating that various parts of Mumbai will face a complete water supply cut in the coming days for three days. According to the civic body, places such as Parel and Naigaon will face water disruption on October 5(10 am) and Oct 6 (10 am).Also Read - Bengaluru: Water Supply to be Affected In THESE Places on Sept 12,13 | Check List of Areas Here

Places such as Andheri and Vile Parle will see restricted water supply on October 6, 7 as reported by Hindustan Times. The scheduled time for the disrupted water supply begins from 10 am on October 6 and will continue till Oct 7 (10 am). Also Read - Odisha's Puri Becomes First Indian City to Achieve 24/7 Quality Drinking Water Supply

The civic body has advised the citizens of Mumbai to store the water and co-operate with the situation. Also Read - Water Supply To Be Affected In Parts of Delhi Tomorrow, Check List of Areas Here

Presently, the seven lakes suppling drinking water to Mumbai constitute 73.86 per cent. The civic body also supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily against the 4,200 million litres, which is the demand of the city.

Places such as Kurla, Andheri, Ram Mandir, Ghatkopar, and Goregaon will face a complete cut in the water supply. Earlier, in the month of August, Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs too faced the disrupted water supply as the civic body carried out the repair work.