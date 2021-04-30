Mumbai: The BMC on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the management of a banquet hall in south Mumbai for hosting a wedding ceremony in violation of COVID-19 norms. The organisers were holding a wedding with 150 guests. A police case was being registered against the families of the bride and groom, a civic official said. Also Read - As COVID Grips Mumbai, Number of Buildings Sealed Goes up to 1,114, Double Since March

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said the hall, located in Babulnath area, had violated the Maharashtra government’s ”break the chain” COVID-19 restrictions that are in place till May 15.

Under these restrictions, the maximum number of people who can attend a marriage stands at 25, while the function itself should be wrapped up within two hours.

“Some 150 people attended the marriage function. Acting on a tip-off, a team from BMC”s D Ward raided the hall during the ceremony and found that social distancing norms too were not being followed. An FIR is being lodged with Gamdevi police station against the families of the bride and groom as well,” the official said.

(With agency inputs)