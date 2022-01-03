Mumbai: Amid the continuous threat of rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Mumbai and, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issues fresh guidelines for sealing of containment zone. According to new guidelines issued by BMC, the whole building or a wing of the building complex or a society will be sealed if more than 20 per cent of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has COVID-19 patients.Also Read - After Mumbai, Thane Decides To Close Schools For Classes 1 to 9 Till January 31

The Municipal corporation also issued guidelines for residents of the sealed areas and said the patient and contacts shall strictly follow the current guidelines of home isolation and hygiene etiquettes while in home quarantine. The guidelines will come into effect from Tuesday.

List of BMC’s new guidelines