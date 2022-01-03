Mumbai: Amid the continuous threat of rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Mumbai and, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issues fresh guidelines for sealing of containment zone. According to new guidelines issued by BMC, the whole building or a wing of the building complex or a society will be sealed if more than 20 per cent of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has COVID-19 patients.Also Read - After Mumbai, Thane Decides To Close Schools For Classes 1 to 9 Till January 31
The Municipal corporation also issued guidelines for residents of the sealed areas and said the patient and contacts shall strictly follow the current guidelines of home isolation and hygiene etiquettes while in home quarantine. The guidelines will come into effect from Tuesday. Also Read - BMC Orders Closure of Mumbai Schools For Classes 1 to 9 Till January 31 | Details Here
List of BMC’s new guidelines
Also Read - Most COVID Cases in Mumbai Asymptomatic, 89% Beds Lying Vacant: BMC Chief
- Patient shall be isolated for at least 10 days from onset of symptoms/ testing (in case of asymptomatic patients) and no fever for continuous 3 days before coming out of isolation.
- High risk contacts shall be home quarantined for 7 days They shall be tested on 5th to 7th day or immediately if they turn symptomatic and further protocols shall be followed based on their test results.
- Due care shall be taken by the building managing committees to ensure supplies of food, medicines and essentials to the families in quarantine
- Cooperation shall be given to Medical Officers of Health/ Ward War Room staff to implement the existing COVID-19 protocols and containment guidelines
- De-sealing decision of the building/ wing could be taken at the respective ward level
- In case of any symptoms/ queries, please call the ward war room for any information or assistance in shifting of patients to COVID-19 facilities/ hospitals