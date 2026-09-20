Mumbai BMW Accident: Three killed, one injured as speeding BMW crashes on Coastal Road in financial capital | Watch

The Mumbai Coastal Road is a 10.58-km high-speed corridor connecting Marine Drive in South Mumbai with the Worli end of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.

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Mumbai BMW Accident

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, three persons were killed and one was critically injured after a speeding BMW crashed on the Coastal Road in Mumbai early on Sunday. According to the officials, the incident occurred at 5.20 am when the luxury car was moving at a high speed from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali.

The car driver lost control of the wheels near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College, according to the Coastal Road Control Room. All four occupants of the car were immediately rushed to the nearby civic-run Nair Hospital, where three of them were declared dead. Two of the deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajjal (21) and Dhirya Seth (17). Another male victim, believed to be aged around 25, was yet to be identified, an official said.

#Breaking 3 Dead As Speeding BMW Crashes On Mumbai Coastal Road, Falls Off BridgeThe car, a black BMW, was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali on the Coastal Road when the driver allegedly lost control.#Mumbai #MumbaiNews #CoastalRoad #BMW @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/j2ZaPnWX4p — Monu Lodhi (@monu_lodh) September 20, 2026

The fourth occupant, an unidentified male aged around 20, sustained severe injuries and is currently admitted in a critical condition in the hospital’s trauma ward, the official said. Police have launched an inquiry into the incident.

The Mumbai Coastal Road is a 10.58-km high-speed freeway connecting Marine Drive in south Mumbai to the Worli end of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.

Man on motorbike killed as iron barricade from Metro work site falls on him in Mumbai

A 54-year-old plumber was killed after a heavy iron barricade erected for ongoing Metro construction work collapsed while he was riding his motorcycle in Mumbai, officials said on Sunday. The incident occurred on LBS Road in Ghatkopar on Friday.

The victim, identified as Wasim Haidar Rizvi, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Ghatkopar, was riding his motorbike when the nearly 6×8-foot iron barricade suddenly fell on him near a biotech company building, an official from Parksite police station said.

Rizvi was immediately rushed to the state-run Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead, the police said. The Parksite police later registered a case and initiated a probe into the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

There have been safety concerns surrounding the Metro construction projects in the city. Earlier, on February 14, a person was killed and three others sustained injuries when a concrete parapet segment collapsed onto vehicles at a Metro construction site in Mumbai’s Mulund area.