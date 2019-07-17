

New Delhi: At least 14 people have been reported dead, and nine people severely injured in the collapse of the decades-old Kesarbhai building on Tuesday in Dongri, Mumbai. More than 40 people are feared trapped in the building on Tandel street.

At least three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the site conducting rescue operations. Ten ambulances and five fire tenders were also rushed to the spot immediately after the collapse.

Also rescued from the debris was a toddler who was wrapped in a towel and rushed to the nearby hospital.

The collapse happened at around 11.40 AM and nearly 40 to 50 people were likely trapped under the rubble. The area had been flooded in the last few weeks owing to heavy rains. The narrow lanes are full of dilapidated buildings.

Mumbai: Death toll rises to 13 in the Kesarbhai building collapse incident in Dongri, which occurred yesterday. Search and rescue operation is still underway. pic.twitter.com/5AAq15qX4z — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

If reports are to be believed, the building was nearly 80 years old and the area was being redeveloped.

However, an RTI activist said that the name of the dilapidated structure is mysteriously omitted from a comprehensive list of 499 “dangerous” buildings prepared by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said, “As per the initial information I have received, around 15 families are feared trapped in the collapse. The building is around 100 years old. The entire focus is on rescuing the people trapped. An investigation will be done.”

The rescue teams faced difficulty in conducting operations as huge crowds had gathered in the narrow lanes. The Mumbai Police has, however, requested the general public to stay away from the site and facilitate rescue work.