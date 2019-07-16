Mumbai: A four-storey building has collapsed in Dongri area. More than 40 people are feared trapped in Kesarbai building in Tandel street.

Fire tenders, five NDRF teams and BMC Disaster Management Cell teams were immediately rushed to the site and rescue operations are on. It is proving tough to rescue people as the lanes are narrow.

BMC PRO says it was a MHADA building. Sources also say that this building was not in the list of dilapidated buildings issued for this monsoon.

The site has been identified as Kesarbai building in Tandel street of Dongri. The first call was received by the disaster management team was at around 11 AM.

Search and rescue operation underway at Dongri building collapse site.

The teams are facing difficulty in rescue operations because of the narrow lanes. To expedite rescue work, NDRF has send another team.

To speed up the rescue operation one more NDRF team mobolised. Total 3 teams deployed.

Some reports say the building was over 80 years old and the area around it was being redeveloped. The Mumbai Police has requested the general public to stay away from the site and facilitate rescue work.