New Delhi: A 5-year-old boy died in an elevator mishap at his apartment building in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Saturday, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon and the entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the lift, added police.

Mohammad Huzaifa Shaikh, who was inside the lift with his siblings, failed to get out when it reached the fourth floor and got stuck between the wooden safety door and grill, and sustained severe head injuries when the lift moved towards the fifth floor.

"The boy had taken the lift to get to his home on the fourth floor in the building, and while getting out of the lift, he got stuck between its outer and inner doors," police said.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” an official said.

The incident happened at around 12:30pm in Cozy Shelter building in Palwadi area of Dharavi, he added.

Shahunagar police have registered an accidental death case and have taken CCTV footage of the floors to find out what caused the incident, though nothing seemed suspicious at the moment, the official informed.

