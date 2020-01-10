Mumbai: Shiv Sena candidate Vithhal Lokare on Friday defeated Bablu Panchal of the BJP to register victory in the civic elections for the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar area seat.

The results were announced on Friday in which it was revealed that Lokare defeated Panchal a margin of 1,385 votes.

The Shiv Sena leader secured 4427 votes, while the BJP candidate got 3,042 in the ward located in Mankhurd in Mumbai’s suburban district. A total of 18 candidates were in the fray.

The bypoll was necessitated after Lokare, who was the sitting Congress corporator, resigned and joined the Shiv Sena in August 2019.

Lokare later contested the October assembly polls from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar Constituency on Sena ticket but lost to Samajwadi legislator Abu Azmi by a margin of 25,000 votes.

(With agency inputs)