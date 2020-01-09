Mumbai: Civic elections to Mankuhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat will be held shortly. The results of the same will be out on January 10.

The election for this seat was necessitated after Congress corporator Vithal Lokare representing Mankuhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat resigned in August last year.

Lokare switched to Shiv Sena and contested the assembly elections. However, he couldn’t win and lost the seat to Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi.

For the civic polls, the candidates could file the nominations till December 23 while the last date to withdraw the nominations forms was December 24.