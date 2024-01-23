Mumbai Communal Clash: BMC Razes Illegal Structures And Encroachments In Mira Road On Government Order

Mira Road: After an incident of communal violence was reported near Mira Road in Maharashtra on the eve of the Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony, the illegal structures and encroachments in the area have been razed by bulldozers. A viral video shows that the action was taken in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road, where Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha celebrations were stone-pelted. The action was taken after instructions from the Maharashtra government. The counteraction against the violence is being taken by the Municipal Corporation with the help of the police, the Maharashtra Government has said, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Illegal structures and encroachments razed by bulldozers in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road where Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha celebrations were stone pelted. After instructions from the Maharashtra government action is being taken by Municipal Corporation with the help of… pic.twitter.com/gx0RAhB8uH — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024