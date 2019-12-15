New Delhi: In a case of unfair trade practice, a consumer forum directed a Powai restaurant to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to a Ghatkopar woman for refusing to scrap the service charge levied in addition to the goods and services tax (GST), stated a report.

The complaint was filed by Manisha Banavalikar on April 7, 2018, in additional Mumbai suburban district consumer disputes redressal forum, stated a report by the Times of India. The bill cost a total of Rs 2,142 of which Rs 1,650 was the cost of the food and the rest included a 10 per cent service charge of Rs 165 and an 18 per cent GST of Rs 326, stated the woman in her plea, according to the report. It must be noted that Banavalikar had had dinner with her family at Mini Punjab’s Lakeside restaurant on October 14, 2017, as per the plea.