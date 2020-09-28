New Delhi: Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed over 10,000 buildings across 671 areas to combat the spread of the highly contagious virus. As per the data released by BMC, Borivali, Andheri and Bhandup have majority of sealed areas, while most of the buildings located in Dahisar, Malad and Kandivali are identified as containment or red zones. Also Read - Day After Fadnavis-Raut Meeting, Sharad Pawar Visits Maharashtra CM Uddhav | What Did They Discuss?

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with 13,39,232 cases and 35,571 fatalities.

A total of 13,565 patients were discharged on Sunday. With this, the state’s recovery count stands at 10,30,015.

There are 2,73,228 active cases in the state at present.

Earlier on Sunday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 4,876 new cases and 81 deaths. The total number of cases in this region has reached 4,67,614 and death toll 15,466.

Mumbai city recorded 2,261 cases and 44 deaths during the day, which took the case tally to 1,98,846 and fatality count to 8,794.

Pune city reported 1,557 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 763, Nashik city 875, Nagpur city 928, Nanded city 258, Aurangabad city 210, Sangli city 147, Ahmednagar city 141.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate is now 76.91 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.66 per cent.