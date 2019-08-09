Mumbai: The northern parts of Mumbai will receive heavy showers while southern parts will have light rain in the next few hours. Also, a weather forecast portal said rains could continue in Mumbai right up to coming Monday. (Also read: Two Killed, Over 2,600 Evacuated in Kerala)

Meanwhile, since heavy rains have disrupted the food supply, prices have shot up in the city, said reports. Transportation has been hampered, causing the price of tomato to reach Rs 80-90 per kg in parts of Mumbai. Milk prices also rose in some localities like Dadar-Parel.

On Thursday, good quality Bangalore tomato was selling at Rs 80-90 in Matunga, Ghatkopar and Grant Road. A vegetable shop owner said that regulars who were purchasing at least a kilo of tomatoes were now taking just 250gms. “There is a shortage of vegetables because trucks cannot ferry the produce from waterlogged villages. Local varieties of tomato from Nashik are selling for Rs 50-60.

Meanwhile, ginger has spiralled to Rs 70-80 per 250 gms. A Matunga resident pointed out that even ginger has become so expensive that Rs 10-20 hardly fetches much.

Common vegetables like okra and brinjal continue to sell at Rs 80 per kg against the normal rate of Rs 60. Likewise, more expensive vegetables like cluster beans and french beans are selling at Rs 100-200 per kg.

The city is also facing a shortage of milk because of downpour and flooding in Kolhapur and Sangli. Big and small dairies located here are facing hurdles in milk collection and distribution.

Meanwhile, CM Devendra Fadnavis is monitoring the flood-like situation in districts like Sangli and Kolhapur. A couple of days ago, he held a Cabinet meeting to discuss the same. Later, he said, “I am also speaking to Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on increasing the discharge of water from the (downstream) Almatti dam. This will help mitigate the flood situation in Sangli. Yediyurappa has assured positive action.”

On Monday, Fadnavis had also sent a letter to Yediyurappa requesting to reduce the discharge of water from the upstream Koyna dam in Satara in order to control the flood situation in Karnataka.