Mumbai: A 29-year-old RPF constable has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a taxi driver here. The accused, identified as Amit Dhankad, was in inebriated condition when the incident took place on Sunday late night. Speaking to news agency PTI, an official said that Dhankad had an argument with the cabbie after he refused to drop him to Grant Road, a red-light area in Mumbai.

“When the cabby refused to drop him to his destination, an enraged constable lost his cool and brutally assaulted him. He dragged him to a corner in the railway premises and had unnatural sex with him”, he added.

The constable also took away his Rs 850, taxi keys and a mobile phone and demanded Rs 2000 to release him. However, the victim managed to free himself and reached MRA Marg police station where he filed a complaint.

Based on the cab driver’s statement, a police team took Dhankad into custody from RPF barracks near Karnak Dock.

The constable has been booked under sections 377 (Unnatural Sex), 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said MRA Marg police station senior inspector Sanjay Kamble. He has also been remanded in judicial custody till January 20.

(With agency inputs)