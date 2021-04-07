Mumbai: Announcing a few relaxations amid strict restrictions, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed 24×7 food delivery in Mumbai. This comes a day after leading food-hailing services Zomato and Swiggy announced that they will stop delivering food after 8 PM as the Uddhav Thackeray-led government declared a night curfew in the entire state. Also Read - Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Set of Guidelines on Lockdown, Night Curfew - Full List of What's Allowed And Not Allowed Here

The government released a new set of guidelines for Mumbai. Apart from food delivery, the government announced that movement of cooks and maids will be allowed from 7 AM to 10 PM. Meanwhile, nurses for senior citizens will be allowed to move during the night curfew hours. Also Read - Hansal Mehta Raises Question on Govt's COVID-19 Vaccination Statement, Asks 'My Son Has Downs Syndrome, Does He Need Or Want It?'