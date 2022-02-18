Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Friday sent Iqbal Kaskar, the jailed brother of 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, to Enforcement Directorate’ (ED) custody for seven days in connection with a recently registered money laundering case against him. The ED has arrested Kaskar as part of a probe from Thane Jail in a money laundering case.Also Read - 1993 Mumbai Blast Accused Abu Bakar Held in UAE, Likely to be Extradited to India: Report

The development came after a Mumbai Court granted permission to the ED to interrogate Iqbal Kaskar, who was arrested by Thane Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell in 2017 and remains in custody since then. Kaskar, already lodged in Thane jail in connection with multiple cases of alleged extortion, was taken into custody in the fresh case. Also Read - Nawab Malik Drops 'Hydrogen Bomb' on Devendra Fadnavis: 'Ex-CM Allowed Underworld to Flourish in Mumbai, Protected Fake Currency Racket'

He will be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that had issued a production warrant against him on February 16, the officials said. The federal probe agency is expected to seek his custody for questioning in the newly registered case against him, fugitive gangster Ibrahim and others linked to the Mumbai underworld. Also Read - 'Will Drop Hydrogen Bomb Tomorrow 10 AM to Expose Fadnavis' Underworld Connection': Nawab Malik Reacts to Link With Dawood Ibrahim

Iqbal has been nabbed by the ED in a fresh money-laundering case lodged against him and others three days ago after it raided locations linked to the Kaskar clan in Mumbai on February 15 with alleged connection to operations of the underworld, linked illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including premises linked to Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar, Kaskar and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, a brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel. Qureshi was also questioned by the ED after the raids.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim and others apart from its independent intelligence. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The agency is understood to have recovered documents related to these alleged illegal property deals with links to Indian businessmen operating here and in Dubai during the course of the investigation and also after the raids.

Some political links to these alleged shady deals are also under the scanner of the agency.

(With inputs from agencies)