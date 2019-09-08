New Delhi: A man, who allegedly threw his friend’s three-year-old daughter from a seventh-floor flat, was sent to police custody on Sunday.

The accused identified as Anil Chukani (43) was remanded by a holiday court in south Mumbai to police custody for a period of six days till September 13, stated Colaba police station senior inspector Shivaji Phadtare. A murder case has been registered in this regard.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Chukani suddenly went inside a room in his friend Premlal Hati Ramani’s flat in Sangam Bhavan Society in upscale Colaba area. Having locked the room with toddler Shenaya, he also flung her out of the window. Notably, Shenaya’s family members were present in the flat during her fatal fall on the ground, said police.

Soon after the victim fell on the bonnet of a car parked below, she was immediately taken to a hospital in south Mumbai where she succumbed to her injuries.

While officials claimed that the accused was mentally unstable, police are yet to ascertain the real cause of the incident. An investigation is currently underway in this case. “We are trying to find out the trigger behind the incident,” said a police official on Sunday adding that the case is being investigated from various angles, including an old enmity, if any, between the girl’s father and his friend.