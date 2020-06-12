New Delhi: Amid rising cases in Mumbai, its largest private laboratory has been barred from conducting Coronavirus tests for the next four weeks, NDTV reported. There are fears that this is likely to slow down the testing capacity of the city. Also Read - Will Complete Lockdown be Imposed in Delhi And Maharashtra Again From June 15?

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, issued the order after the lab was accused of delays in producing reports, the leading news channel said in the report.

"Delays in report lead to difficulties in contact tracing. It can lead to delays treatment and in some cases, death," the BMC was quoted as saying in its order.

The lab admitted that there have been delays, but maintained that the percentage of delayed reports is small.

For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra recorded new highs on the Covid-19 dashboard — 152 deaths and 3,607 cases — with the highest 97 fatalities for the second day running in Mumbai, health officials said on Thursday.

The state’s death toll of 152 marks an increase of 3 over the previous high of 149 notched on June 10, with the month proving to be a nightmare with 3-digit death figures being notched almost daily.

Of the total 152 fatalities on Thursday, 97 deaths were recorded in Mumbai alone for the second day — taking the city death toll up from Wednesday’s 1,857 to 1,954 now, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients here went up by 1,418 cases to touch 54,085.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that an additional 500 ICU beds will be made available at the Seven Hills and St. George hospitals in Mumbai within a week.

As the city continues to grapple with Covid-19, between 200 and 300 doctors from rural areas of the state will be brought to the city to help cope with the patients’ rush.