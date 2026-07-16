1 dead, several injured after crane collapses in Mumbai’s Mira Road

One person was killed while several others were injured after a crane at an under-construction site collapsed onto several vehicles parked near a building in Mumbai on Thursday.
The mishap took place in the Mira Road area of the city. Initial reports suggest that the crane was stationed on the building’s 13th floor before it came crashing down.
16 jul 2026 Crane Collapse at JP North Garden Mira Road Workers Injured,Questions Raised Over 24×7 Construction
Who is Responsible? @jpinfraofficial @My_MBMC @LabourMinistry @BJP4India thik before buy property on @JPInfraPvtLtd they lie to sale there flats pic.twitter.com/hOWun5g9Cy
— madan chalaune (@mchalaune8015) July 16, 2026
Further details are awaited.
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