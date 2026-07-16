1 dead, several injured after crane collapses in Mumbai’s Mira Road

Atleast one person was killed after a crane collapsed at an under construction site in Mumbai's Mira Road on Thursday, leading to the death of one person. Several others were injured after the crane fell on vehicles.

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A crane collapsed in Mumbai's Mira Road. Image Credit: @mchalaune8015/X

One person was killed while several others were injured after a crane at an under-construction site collapsed onto several vehicles parked near a building in Mumbai on Thursday.

The mishap took place in the Mira Road area of the city. Initial reports suggest that the crane was stationed on the building’s 13th floor before it came crashing down.

16 jul 2026 Crane Collapse at JP North Garden Mira Road Workers Injured,Questions Raised Over 24×7 Construction

Who is Responsible? @jpinfraofficial @My_MBMC @LabourMinistry @BJP4India thik before buy property on @JPInfraPvtLtd they lie to sale there flats pic.twitter.com/hOWun5g9Cy — madan chalaune (@mchalaune8015) July 16, 2026

Further details are awaited.