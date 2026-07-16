1 dead, several injured after crane collapses in Mumbai’s Mira Road

Atleast one person was killed after a crane collapsed at an under construction site in Mumbai's Mira Road on Thursday, leading to the death of one person. Several others were injured after the crane fell on vehicles.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: July 16, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
1 dead, several injured after crane collapses in Mumbai's Mira Road
A crane collapsed in Mumbai's Mira Road. Image Credit: @mchalaune8015/X

One person was killed while several others were injured after a crane at an under-construction site collapsed onto several vehicles parked near a building in Mumbai on Thursday.

The mishap took place in the Mira Road area of the city. Initial reports suggest that the crane was stationed on the building’s 13th floor before it came crashing down.

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Further details are awaited.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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