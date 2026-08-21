Mumbai crime: Man in saree pretends to be transgender, enters flat to ‘bless’ childless woman, rapes her and flees with cash

After entering the house, he allegedly went into the bedroom and threatened the woman with physical harm before sexually assaulting her.

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Mumbai crime: Man in saree pretends to be transgender, enters flat to 'bless' childless woman, rapes her and flees with cash (Image: X.com, enhanced with AI)

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai after allegedly entering a woman’s home by pretending to be transgender and wearing women’s clothes. The accused, identified as Anil Shinde, allegedly told the woman that he had come to perform a ritual to bless her with a child. Police said he later sexually assaulted her and took Rs 2,000 before leaving the house.

The incident took place in Powai on Wednesday afternoon. The woman lives there with her husband and an elderly family member. She and her husband have been married for around four to five years and do not have children.

According to police, Shinde reached the woman’s flat dressed in a saree and claimed to be a transgender person. After entering the house, he allegedly went into the bedroom and threatened the woman with physical harm before sexually assaulting her. He then allegedly took the money and left the building.

Police checked CCTV footage from the area and traced the autorickshaw Shinde used to leave the locality. The footage showed him travelling towards a slum area in Kharegaon, Thane.

Police later arrested him from Kalwa on the same night.

Investigators said Shinde had allegedly used more than one identity to approach people, including pretending to be a beggar.

Police have urged residents to remain careful and avoid allowing unknown people into their homes, even if they claim to have come for religious rituals or other personal services.