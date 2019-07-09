Thane: Mumbai Police cyber cell has registered an FIR against a group of people allegedly circulating a video on TikTok, related to mob lynching of Muslim youth Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand, ANI reported on Tuesday.

The video app has removed the video and suspended the accounts of people sharing them. “The video in question, which has violated our Community Guidelines, is no longer available on TikTok. Such irresponsible acts will not be tolerated on our platform, hence we have suspended three user accounts and are cooperating with law enforcement agencies,” the company said in a statement.

The members of the group– Faisal Shaikh, Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch, Adnan Shaikh and Sadhan Faroqui – uploaded a video supporting Ansari that was heavily criticized on social media for spreading hate speech.

The matter is being further investigated.

Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki had filed a complaint against the TikTok group named “Team 07” — that has nearly 4 crore followers — at the Mumbai Police’s cyber cell.

Solanki, in his complaint, said the video shows how “the public at large may have killed Tabrez, but if tomorrow, his progeny exercises revenge then he mustn’t be a called a ‘Muslim Terrorist'”.

Notably, TikTok is a Chinese video app which allows users to create and share short videos with special effects.

Ansari was brutally thrashed by a mob on suspicion of bike theft and forced to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’. He died five days later in judicial custody. Eleven people have been arrested in the case.

(With IANS inputs)