New Delhi: All metropolitan cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru will continue to be marked under the 'no activity' zone even after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted on May 3, News18 reported.

The government has split the country into 733 districts and categorized them under the red, orange and green zones. There are 130 red zones that have been sealed and stricter measures taken to check the COVID-19 spread in those areas. As per the report, more stringent measures might be adopted in these areas after May 3.

Orange and green zones, where there are lesser cases, are likely to see a partial easing of the restrictions post May 3.

Notably, the states with maximum number of red zones are Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra at 19 and 14 respectively. Tmail Nadu has 12, while Delhi has 11 districts under “no actiovity” zones.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier gave a big hint of extending the lockdown beyond May 3 but with ‘considerable relaxations’ to people and services in ‘many districts’. The MHA said that there was a need to maintain a strict lockdown till May 3 so that the gains are not squandered away.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the Union Home Ministry said it had found that there have been tremendous gains and improvement in the COVID-19 situation due to the lockdown till now.