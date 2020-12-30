New Delhi: A Rajdhani Mumbai-Delhi special train will resume its services from today after a hiatus of eight months. The train will ply four days a week between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi), the Central Railway (CR) had said in a press release. The CR had suspended its Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train after the outbreak of coronavirus in March. Also Read - Coronavirus: All schools In Mumbai To Remain Closed Till 15th January: BMC

The train will leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 4:10 pm from December 30 and it will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11 am the next day. The 19-coach train including one AC first class, five AC-2 tier, 11 AC-3 tier and one pantry car will halt at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi andAgra Cantonment stations in both directions.

Notably, bookings for 01221 Rajdhani special train opened on December 25. Only passengers with confirmed tickets would be permitted to board these special trains, the CR had said.

Notably, the Railways had suspended all trains, including the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani express in the wake of the nationwide lockdown from March 25. Shramik Special trains were run to ferry stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists from May 1. As many as 15 pairs of Special trains were pressed into service from May 12 and 100 pairs of time-tabled trains from June 1. From September 12, the Railways has also started the operation of 40 more pairs of time-tabled trains.