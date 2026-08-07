Mumbai Doctor assault case: Bombay HC grants bail to Shiv Sena corporator, puts this restriction

The Bombay High Court has granted conditional bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre in the Thane municipal doctors assault case, ordering them to stay outside Maharashtra until charges are framed.

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Doctor assault case

Mumbai: In a significant development, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and others accused of assaulting three municipal doctors in Thane. While allowing their release, the court imposed a strict condition requiring Mhatre and his co-accused to remain outside Maharashtra until the police file the chargesheet and the trial court formally frames charges in the case. This measure ensures the integrity of the ongoing investigation while addressing the legal proceedings against the corporator and his associates.

What happened in Mumbai Doctor assault case?

The case pertains to the July 6 alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC)-run Dombivli Municipal Shastri Nagar Hospital, which triggered widespread outrage among the medical fraternity. Mhatre was arrested under Sections 132 and 121(1) in connection with a case registered at Vishnunagar Police Station in Dombivli.

Also read: Big development in doctor assault case as woman doctor slapped by corporator resigns following colleague action

The alleged assault incident took place at Shastri Nagar Hospital, operated by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Dombivli.

What was the dispute at Shastri Nagar Hospital?

According to hospital authorities, the dispute began after two doctors, a man and a woman, advised the family of a newborn to shift the infant to another hospital because the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was full. The doctors had recommended the transfer to ensure the baby received appropriate medical care.

The relatives subsequently contacted Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who arrived at the hospital along with his associates.

A video of the incident showed Mhatre and his supporters arguing with doctors and hospital staff. During the altercation, he allegedly approached a woman doctor from behind and struck her mobile phone, causing it to fall.

What High Court said on Mumbai Doctor assault case?

The High Court on July 18 stayed the bail granted to Mhatre by a trial court on July 14 after initiating a suo motu plea, raising concerns over the doctors’ assault case. Mhatre and others surrendered on July 19 and were lodged at Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan.

(With inputs from agencies)