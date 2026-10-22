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Mumbai doctor issues death certificate after viewing body on WhatsApp video call, arrested

Four men allegedly shot a municipal worker dead during an illegal wild boar hunting expedition inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Maharashtra.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: October 22, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
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Mumbai doctor issues death certificate after viewing body on WhatsApp video call, arrested | Image: AI

SGNP Wild Boar Hunt: A weird case has surfaced in Maharashtra, where a doctor from Mumbai has been booked for allegedly issuing a death certificate after viewing a body on a WhatsApp video call. He said the victim, in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park poaching murder case, died of a cardiac arrest. The accused doctor issued the death certificate without physically examining the person. Four men allegedly shot a man dead inside his premises in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, mistaking him for a wild boar. The doctor allegedly declared the victim dead on a video call without physical examination.

The accused doctor was identified as 56-year-old Dr Rajesh Pandurang Palande, who worked at the Ashish Hospital in Kashigaon.

Read more: Maharashtra shocker: Man jumps from 1,700-foot cliff, leaves video blaming wife

“The doctor issued a death certificate without physically examining the deceased, relying instead on a WhatsApp video call. We have booked him for allegedly issuing a false death certificate and helping the other accused cover up the murder,” said Rahul Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mira Road.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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