Mumbai doctor issues death certificate after viewing body on WhatsApp video call, arrested

SGNP Wild Boar Hunt: A weird case has surfaced in Maharashtra, where a doctor from Mumbai has been booked for allegedly issuing a death certificate after viewing a body on a WhatsApp video call. He said the victim, in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park poaching murder case, died of a cardiac arrest. The accused doctor issued the death certificate without physically examining the person. Four men allegedly shot a man dead inside his premises in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, mistaking him for a wild boar. The doctor allegedly declared the victim dead on a video call without physical examination.
The accused doctor was identified as 56-year-old Dr Rajesh Pandurang Palande, who worked at the Ashish Hospital in Kashigaon.
“The doctor issued a death certificate without physically examining the deceased, relying instead on a WhatsApp video call. We have booked him for allegedly issuing a false death certificate and helping the other accused cover up the murder,” said Rahul Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mira Road.
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