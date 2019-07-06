Mumbai: The advocate appearing for the family of Dr Payal Tadvi, a second-year resident doctor who allegedly committed suicide in B Y L Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, claimed that the Forensic department has confirmed the screenshot of the note recovered from the phone.

Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, appearing for Dr Payal Tadvi’s family, said, ” Today it has been proved that the three accused were aware of the suicide note and tried to destroy it.”

According to Sadavarte, the suicide note mentioned casteist slurs and also named the three women doctors arrested in the case.

Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte: The suicide note not only mentions about the casteist abuses but also names the three senior women doctors arrested in the case. Police have initiated action under section 201 (destruction of evidence) of India Penal Code. (July 5) #Maharashtra https://t.co/K3VuerIxEQ — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

The police had registered a case against three doctors — Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal, all Dr Tadvi’s seniors — after she killed herself in her hostel on May 22. All of them were arrested after a week since they were absconding.

According to reports, the inquiry by the hospital’s anti-ragging committee had confirmed Payal was harassed by her seniors over her caste.

The report by the hospital’s anti-ragging committee said that in the nine days leading to Payal’s suicide after her husband complained to the gynaecology unit head at the TN Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai, she faced “extreme harassment” from the three senior resident doctors.

Police have initiated action under section 201 (destruction of evidence) of India Penal Code.