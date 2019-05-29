Mumbai: All the three senior doctors accused in inciting Payal Tadvi, a second-year resident doctor with the B Y L Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, to commit suicide in her hostel room last week, have been arrested.

On Thursday last, the police had registered a case against three doctors — Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal, all Dr Tadvi’s seniors — after she killed herself in her hostel on Wednesday. The three had been absconding since.

According to reports, the inquiry by the hospital’s anti-ragging committee has confirmed Payal was harassed by her seniors over her caste.

The police also questioned Nair Hospital Dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal, and several other staff members in connection with Payal’s death.

“We have also made inquiries with Dr Yi Ching Ling, the head of the Ob-Gyn unit at the hospital, where Payal worked. Statements were also recorded from ten other Resident Doctors, including Dr Kalyani Dongre, president of the central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD),” an officer was quoted as saying by a leading daily.

An anti-ragging committee of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will conduct a follow-up inquiry based on the report.

State Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan met Payal’s parents and college authorities, assuring them of a fair probe.

The report by the hospital’s anti-ragging committee has said that in the nine days leading to Payal’s suicide after her husband complained to the gynaecology unit head at the TN Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai, she faced “extreme harassment” from the three senior resident doctors.

The family claims that for two days after a verbal complaint by Payal’s husband Dr Salman Tadvi, the three seniors did not talk to her. On the third day, one of them allegedly threw a file at her for her “shoddy” work. The next day, they allegedly threatened that they will not let her complete the year.

Payal’s brother Ritesh told a leading daily, “The torture got worse after the complaint. We realised that the three seniors had the unit head’s support.”