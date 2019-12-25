New Delhi: Scores of passengers were seen stranded at Dombivali railway station following a four-hour megablock by the Central Railway on Dombivli-Kalyan section on Wednesday. As per the reports platform was also fully packed as two trains got cancelled in the morning due to the block which was carried out for launching girders for the new FOB at Thakurli railway station.

People working in private companies had harrowing time as no special train was running between Dombivli to CST. To vent out their anger, angry mob even gheroed deputy station master’s office.

They reportedly asked him the reason for not running special train despite a promise by Central Railway.