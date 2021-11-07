Mumbai: A witness in Mumbai drugs on cruise case claimed that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan had been “framed up” in the case. Aryan, who got bail from the high court after spending three weeks in prison following his arrest on October 3, was implicated by some people to make money, witness Vijay Pagare said.Also Read - Experts Suggest Lockdown-like Measures in Delhi to Tackle Pollution; Will Kejriwal Govt Listen?

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vijay Pagare, claimed that he knew Aryan was being framed in the alleged NCB drug bust beforehand.

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, another independent witness used by the NCB, had alleged that some officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau had tried to extort money for letting off Aryan.

I had given money to Sunil Patil in 2018-19 for some work & for the last 6 months, I was following him to get that money back. This year in Sep, we were in a hotel room where Sunil Patil told Bhanushali that a big game has happened: Vijay Pagare, a witness in drugs-on cruise-case

On Oct 3, Bhanushali met me & asked me to go with him to get money. While I was with him in the car, I heard them saying that a deal of Rs 25 crores was scheduled but settled on Rs 18 crores and Rs 50 lakhs taken: Vijay Pagare, a witness in drugs-on cruise-case

After this, we reached the NCB office where I saw the whole atmosphere. When I reached the hotel back, I saw the news on TV that Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been caught. Then I understood that there is a big mess and Aryan Khan has been implicated