Mumbai-Dubai IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Rajkot airport

Mumbai-Dubai IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Rajkot airport

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Indigo Flights News (Image goindigo.in)

New Delhi: In a breaking development, a Mumbai- Dubai IndiGo flight Dubai made an emergency landing in Gujarat’s Rajkot today. As per the media reports. the IndiGo flight 6E 1452 carried 194 passengers made an emergency landing after the crew detected smoke in the cargo hold.

“An IndiGo flight operating from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot airport after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers are safe,” Rajkot airport director Diganta Borah said.