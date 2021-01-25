











New Delhi: Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra will participate in a rally at the state capital Mumbai on Monday against the Centre’s three new farm laws. Police have stepped up security at Azad Maidan, the rally’s venue in south Mumbai, and personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have also been deployed there. Also Read - Farmers R-Day Rally: After Facing Flak, Ghazipur Police Withdraws 'No Diesel For Tractors' Notice

The All India Kisan Sabha’s (AIKS) Maharashtra unit in a statement said around 15,000 farmers had set out for the state capital from Nashik on Saturday in several tempos and other vehicles. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and some other prominent leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state will address the rally on Monday, the release said. Also Read - Will Quit if Centre Brings Law Allowing Only One Member of Family in Politics: Mamata’s Nephew Abhishek Banerjee

The state Congress unit, which is an ally of the MVA, has already extended its support to the protest. Also Read - BJP Tweets Old Video of Mamata Banerjee Reciting Islamic Prayer, Slams Bengal CM For Her Netaji Event Reaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing on Monday (January 25), said an official statement. The virtual interaction will take place tomorrow at 12 pm. 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of ‘Bal Shakti Puraskar’, have been selected for PMRBP-2021.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea seeking grant of one more chance to appear in the UPSC’s civil services examination to those aspirants who could not appear in their previous attempt last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The crucial hearing assumes significance in the wake of the Centre’s assertion last Friday that it was not in favour of granting one more opportunity to the civil services aspirants who could not appear in their last attempt in 2020.

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers headed to Delhi from neighbouring states for the tractor parade on the Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Sunday said it is making tight security arrangements due to inputs about possible attempts to disrupt the rally while Haryana authorities advised people to avoid travelling to the national capital. Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), claimed that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor parade.

The Bombay High Court, while acquitting a man who groped a minor girl, ruled that such an offence “without skin to skin contact” cannot be termed as sexual assault under the POCSO Act. The hearing dates back to January 19 when a Nagpur bench of Justice Ganediwala modified the order of a sessions court that had sentenced the 39-year-old accused to three years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.