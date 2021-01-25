Live Updates

  • 10:35 AM IST
    Maharashtra: The main demands of the protesters include repeal of the three “anti-farmer” laws, and a central law guaranteeing remunerative MSP and procurement. The protesters have also decided to hoist the national flag at the Azad Maidan on the occasion of the Republic day on January 26, and take a pledge to make the struggle of peasants and workers successful.
    Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the venue ahead of the rally, a police official said.
  • 10:34 AM IST

    Maharashtra: Farmers from various districts of the state gather at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, in protest against Farm Laws. A protester says, “We’ll give a memorandum to Governor today. Our families have also come with us because if we lose farming, the entire family will come on the road”

  • 10:14 AM IST
    Coronavirus cases in India, Latest Update:13,203 new covid19 cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours. 13,298 discharges and 131 deaths were reported as per the Union Health Ministry

    Total cases: 1,06,67,736
    Active cases: 1,84,182
    Total discharges: 1,03,30,084
    Death toll: 1,53,470

    Total vaccinated: 16,15,504
  • 9:25 AM IST

    Farmers Tractor Rally: All we’re saying is that we don’t want to go there, we just want to go to Ring Road. We’ll have a meeting with Police at 10 am today over this. It will then be decided where will we finally go. After the meeting, we’ll decide the time & route of the rally: Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra

  • 9:24 AM IST

    Farmers Tractor Rally: We feel that the kind of permission granted to us for tractor rally is not right. We wanted to go to the old Ring Road but we were given conditional permission & assigned the portion that comes largely under Haryana: Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

  • 9:24 AM IST

    COVID-19 In India: A total of 19,23,37,117 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 24th January. Of these, 5,70,246 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

  • 9:23 AM IST

    Delhi Fire: Fire breaks out at a guest house in Yusuf Sarai after an explosion in two LPG cylinders at the owner’s residence. The guest house and residence were located on two different floors of the same building. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited.

New Delhi:  Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra will participate in a rally at the state capital Mumbai on Monday against the Centre’s three new farm laws. Police have stepped up security at Azad Maidan, the rally’s venue in south Mumbai, and personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have also been deployed there. Also Read - Farmers R-Day Rally: After Facing Flak, Ghazipur Police Withdraws 'No Diesel For Tractors' Notice

The All India Kisan Sabha’s (AIKS) Maharashtra unit in a statement said around 15,000 farmers had set out for the state capital from Nashik on Saturday in several tempos and other vehicles. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and some other prominent leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state will address the rally on Monday, the release said. Also Read - Will Quit if Centre Brings Law Allowing Only One Member of Family in Politics: Mamata’s Nephew Abhishek Banerjee

The state Congress unit, which is an ally of the MVA, has already extended its support to the protest. Also Read - BJP Tweets Old Video of Mamata Banerjee Reciting Islamic Prayer, Slams Bengal CM For Her Netaji Event Reaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing on Monday (January 25), said an official statement. The virtual interaction will take place tomorrow at 12 pm. 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of ‘Bal Shakti Puraskar’, have been selected for PMRBP-2021.