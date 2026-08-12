Mumbai fire: 2.5-year-old child, woman dead; six injured as flames tear through 11th floor in Vile Parle building

According to fire officials, several residents became trapped on the upper floors after the fire broke out. Around 15 people who had reached the terrace were also rescued.

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A major fire broke out on the 11th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle (West) on Tuesday night, leaving a two-and-a-half-year-old child and a 23-year-old woman dead. Six others, including a firefighter were injured in the incident. According to reports, the fire started at around 10.08 pm in flats 1101 and 1102 of a stilt-plus-11-storey building on Baptista Road. The flames spread across electrical wiring and equipment, an air-conditioner and household items. The fire affected an area of nearly 4,000 square feet.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade initially classified the incident as a Level 1 fire. The severity was raised to Level 2 at around 10.16 pm as firefighting operations continued. Firefighters worked for almost three hours to control the blaze. The fire was finally put out at around 1 am, following which cooling operations were carried out.

Watch: A fire broke out at Shanta Bhavan Building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area. After receiving information about the incident, 10 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and began efforts to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far. Firefighters are… https://t.co/PaDkqJiRcZ pic.twitter.com/qvUdBe9Mkn — IANS (@ians_india) August 11, 2026

Eight people were injured and taken to two nearby hospitals. Two were admitted to Cooper Hospital, while six others were taken to Nanavati Hospital.

Nanavati Hospital officials said two of the six people brought there were declared dead on arrival. They were identified as 2.5-year-old Abir and 23-year-old Ankita.

The four other people taken to Nanavati Hospital were identified as Parth, 32, Hiren, 64, Yashasvi, 33, and Abhishek. All four were reported to be stable. Yashasvi and Abhishek were treated and later discharged from the hospital.

At Cooper Hospital, firefighter Manoj Sonavane, 30, was treated and discharged. Another injured person, Shivam Dwivedi, 29, suffered minor injuries and was also discharged.

According to fire officials, several residents became trapped on the upper floors after the fire broke out. Firefighters rescued them from the building and brought them to safety. Around 15 people who had reached the terrace were also rescued.

Fire Officer V Bhosale said the blaze had been brought under control and cooling work was underway. He said the exact cause of the fire would be determined after a detailed investigation.

The fire brigade deployed eight fire tenders at the site to carry out the rescue and firefighting operation.