New Delhi: One person is feared dead as a level-2 fire broke out on the 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba on Sunday. Teams of fire brigade rushed to the spot and started fire-fighting operations.

At least 14 residents, feared trapped, have been rescued using fire-ladders and brought down safely.

“According to the preliminary information I’ve received, the fire took place on the third floor of the building and the rescue operations are underway, using a ladder. The cause of the fire is not yet known,” BMC ward officer, Nitin Arte told a portal.

The police have cordoned off the busy Mereweather Road, after the blaze triggered panic among the locals and tourists.