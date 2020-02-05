New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a major fire broke out in a building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar hill. As per updates, 12 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade, informed that at least three people from the spot have been rescued till now and the rescue operation is still going on when this report was filed. However, more details in the matter are awaited. According to reports, the fire broke out on the fifth floor of a 14-storey residential building.

#UPDATE: Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade: Three persons have been rescued till now. Rescue operation underway. https://t.co/ztAQqdnz6m — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

On Tuesday, another major fire had broken out at a chemical factory in Tarapur area. As per updates, six fire tenders had rushed to the spot to bring it under control.

Earlier this month, another major fire had also broken out at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district where nearly 8 people were killed in the incident.