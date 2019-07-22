













Mumbai: A fire has broken out in MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) building at Bandra on Monday afternoon. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, however, later as many as 20 had to be pressed into service. Fire fighting operations are still underway.

No injuries or casualties have been reported yet but reports say as many as 100 people are feared trapped on the terrace.

Just a day ago, a person was feared dead as a level-2 fire broke out on the third floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba. Teams of fire brigade rushed to the spot and started fire-fighting operations.

At least 14 residents, feared trapped, were rescued using fire-ladders and brought down safely.

The police cordoned off the busy Mereweather Road after the blaze triggered panic among the locals.