New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a high-rise building opposite Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai’s Andheri district. Rescue teams are on their way. A police team has also arrived at the location and are conducting evacuation operations.

According to local reports, the fire broke out on the seventh floor of Peninsula Park building on Veera Desai Road in Andheri, Mumbai.

This is not the first time a fire has erupted on Veera Desai area in Mumbai which is infamous for congested traffic and chaos.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.