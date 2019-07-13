Mumbai: The search operation to rescue the 3-year-old boy, who fell in a gutter on July 10 in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon, has been called off by the Fire Brigade after they failed to locate him.

The operation was carried out along with the drainage department initially. The search was done in the drainage line in the 10km area and the wall was broken with the help of JCB.

The CCTV footage of the incident had revealed that the kid, Divyanshu Singh, was walking on a street at night when he eventually fell into the uncovered sewage gutter.

#WATCH Mumbai: A 3-year-old boy fell in a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon around 10:24 pm yesterday. Rescue operations underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kx2vlJAN5C — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

Suraj Singh, the father of the victim, accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other forces of negligence.

“We talked to the BMC officials today. They said a team of 40 NDRF personnel is conducting a search operation in the sewage creek but we didn’t find anyone when we went there,” said Singh.

“A handful of BMC and Fire Department officials are conducting searching operations in Prem Nagar area, which has already be searched,” he added.

#WATCH Mumbai: Operation still underway to rescue the boy who fell in a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon around 10:24 pm on 10th July. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/vYtZEoC1s6 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

The BMC has been constantly facing criticism for the lack of preparedness before the monsoon, open manholes and gutters in the city.

(With ANI Inputs)