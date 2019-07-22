New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a building in Bandra West area of Mumbai trapping nearly 100 people on its terrace on Monday afternoon. Here are the visuals from the fire.

As of now, no injuries or casualties have been reported but reports say as many as 100 people are feared trapped. The building was housing the state-run telecom company MTNL.

The fire is confined to the third and fourth floor of the nine-storey building which is situated at SV Road in West Bandra, as seen in the video.

As many as 20 fire engines were immediately deployed at the spot to douse the massive fire. Around 14 fire tenders are present at the location currently. Rescue and evacuation process is underway.

The incident happened just a day after a person was feared dead as a level-2 fire broke out on the third floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba.