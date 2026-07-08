Why does Mumbai continue to face severe flooding during the monsoon despite years of infrastructure upgrades?

Mumbai is witnessing a hard monsoon with the city receiving a month's worth of rainfall in about a week, stated the India Meteorological Department. However, the city continues to face the issue of severe flooding and waterlogging even after constant upgrades to its infrastructure.

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Mumbai has been facing the wrath of the monsoon since the last few days, with nearly half of the city submerged under water. As many as 13 people died in Mumbai due to rain-related incidents since the beginning of the monsoon season.

Notably, Mumbai’s water reserves have witnessed a significant boost after days of heavy rain. The seven lakes that supply water to the city saw their combined storage rise sharply from less than 10 per cent on July 4 to over 41 per cent on Wednesday. Tulsi Lake joined the list of overflowing lakes this monsoon after crossing its capacity late Tuesday night.

However, despite the positive side people could not help but notice that the city continues to face severe flooding every monsoon, even after infrastructure updates have been made religiously to curb the situation every season.

Here is a look at why this does not work.

Extreme rain events become more frequent

Heavy rainfall is not new to Mumbai, a city that has faced powerful monsoons for decades. However, experts point out that the intensity and frequency of extreme rain events are increasing, with large volumes of water now falling in very short periods. When 150–300 mm of rain pours down within a few hours, even strong infrastructure faces severe pressure, highlighting the growing challenge of managing urban flooding.

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Outdated drainage system

Even though the drainage network gets updated often, it is still not fully developed. In some parts, the drainage system is still limited and cannot handle the extreme rainfall faced by the city. Many areas of the city receive rainfall at a rate that exceeds the rate at which the system can evacuate. Thus, when drains are full, water begins to collect on the roads.

High tides block rainwater from draining into the sea

Mumbai’s unique coastal geography makes flood management more complicated. While stormwater drains carry rainwater towards the Arabian Sea, high tides can act as a temporary barrier, slowing the discharge process. When heavy rainfall occurs during this period, water remains trapped within the city, resulting in prolonged flooding and waterlogging.

Rapid urbanisation puts pressure

Over the years, Mumbai has transformed into a much denser urban landscape, with millions more residents, a growing number of vehicles and a constant rise in buildings and concrete surfaces. While the city has expanded rapidly, infrastructure upgrades have not always matched this pace of growth. During intense monsoon spells, existing systems are pushed to their limits, increasing the risk of flooding and disruptions.

Experts say unplanned construction and increasing concretisation have taken away many of Mumbai’s natural safeguards against flooding. Encroachment on wetlands, floodplains and open spaces has reduced areas where rainwater can naturally seep into the ground, forcing more water to flow onto roads and low-lying areas during intense showers.

Loss of wetlands and mangroves

For decades, Mumbai’s mangroves and wetlands acted as natural safety systems, soaking up excess water and reducing the speed at which rainwater reached urban areas. But increasing development and encroachment have damaged many of these ecosystems. As these natural flood buffers disappear, more rainwater flows directly into the city, raising the risk of waterlogging and floods during extreme weather events.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Are private and government offices open or closed today? Maharashtra government on alert as heavy downpours lash city

Blocked drains

Experts point out that maintaining drainage infrastructure is as important as building it. Stormwater drains are often choked with plastic waste, mud, construction material and other garbage, preventing the smooth flow of rainwater. Without proper cleaning and maintenance, even an advanced drainage system can struggle to handle intense rainfall.

Climate change

Climate change increases uncertainty about the frequency of rainfall in the monsoon season. Experts are increasingly linking global warming to the rise in extreme rainfall events across India’s west coast. As climate change influences monsoon patterns, cities like Mumbai are witnessing more intense downpours over shorter periods. With sea levels also expected to rise over the coming decades, the city may face greater challenges in managing floods and protecting critical infrastructure.