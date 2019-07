Mumbai: A four-storey building has collapsed in Dongri area. More than 40 people are feared trapped. Fire tenders, five NDRF teams and BMC Disaster Management Cell teams have rushed to the site.

The site has been identified as Kesarbai building in Tandel street of Dongri. The first call was received by the disaster management team was at around 11 AM.

Mumbai: Kesarbai building has collapsed at Tandel street, in Dongri. More than 40 people are feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/H2eVbtgaH6 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019

This is a developing story. More details are awaited and will be added as we get them.