Heading out in Mumbai today? Check THESE Ganesh visarjan route closures

Road closures, diversions, one-way routes, and no-parking zones have been announced by police across multiple traffic divisions.

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Devotees in large numbers carry idols of Lord Ganesha for immersion (Ganesh Visarjan) during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Mumbai. File image/ANI

With Ganesh Visarjan processions underway across Mumbai on Anant Chaturdashi, the city is witnessing extensive traffic restrictions today. Mumbai Traffic Police have put in place road closures, diversions, one-way arrangements, and no-parking zones across multiple traffic divisions to manage crowds and procession movement.

Covering South Mumbai, Central Mumbai, and the western and eastern suburbs, the restrictions come as immersion processions are expected to draw large crowds. Motorists have been advised to avoid these stretches unless absolutely necessary, particularly during peak hours.

Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory states that 84 roads and connecting stretches will be shut to vehicular traffic, with 20 roads turned into one-way routes. Commuters have been urged to steer clear of immersion routes unless necessary and to factor in extra travel time.

South Mumbai

Several roads in the Kalbadevi, Girgao, Thakurdwar and Pydhonie areas will face closures or diversions. In Colaba, the traffic will be restricted in Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg and Rambhau Salgaokar Marg. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Marg near Marine Drive may face closure, while and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road may see diversions or restrictions due to immersion processions.

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Meanwhile, in Kalbadevi and Girgaon, restrictions are expected on several stretches, including JSS Road, Vithalbhai Patel Marg, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Cawasji Patel Tank Road, Sant Sena Marg, Nanubhai Desai Road, and SVP Road, with Baba Saheb Jayakar Marg also affected during the processions.

Roads affected in Pydhonie and DB Marg include Jinabhai Mulji Rathod Marg, P D’Mello Road, MP Pundole Marg, Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg, and Lamington Road, while Tardeo will face restrictions on Pandita Ramabai Marg and AR Rangnekar Marg.

Central Mumbai

Significant traffic restrictions are also expected in Central Mumbai, covering Dadar, Lalbaug, and Parel. The stretch of Veer Savarkar Road between the Yes Bank signal and Siddhivinayak Road will be restricted, along with other roads in the Dadar area as processions head towards immersion points. For north-south travel, the Coastal Road is the suggested alternative wherever feasible.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed around roads connecting Lalbaug, Parel and nearby immersion routes. Restriction will be on the LBS Road from Kamani Junction to Kurla Depot facing traffic restrictions.

Western suburbs

The Juhu-Andheri belt will see several closures and restrictions, including Caesar Road, J.P. Road, Juhu-Versova Link Road, Juhu Tara Road on the stretch between Tulip Star Junction and Koliwada Junction, and Juhu Church Road.

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Additional parking restrictions have been announced for J.P. Road, Achyutrao Patwardhan Marg, Versova Link Road, and S.V. Road, while Gulmohar Road and V.M. Road will function as one-way stretches under the traffic arrangements.

Restrictions in Malad-Goregaon will cover Marve Road and stretches of S V Road and M G Road, while Kandivali-Borivali will see disruptions on Damu Anna Date Marg, Bandarpakhadi Road, Marve Road, L T Road, and Babu Bagwe Road.

Eastern suburbs

Restrictions in Bhandup and Mulund will apply to Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, Tank Road, and other stretches near Mulund railway station, while Chembur will see disruptions on R C Marg and Hemu Kalani Marg, alongside restrictions on heavy vehicles.

Heavy-vehicle restrictions will also apply to sections of the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road and BPT Road, with motorists travelling between north and south Mumbai advised to opt for the Mumbai Coastal Road wherever feasible.

Chembur will see restrictions on R.C. Marg and Hemu Kalani Marg, especially on routes leading to immersion sites, along with curbs on heavy vehicles. Parking restrictions are also planned around connectors to the Eastern Express Highway and the Chunabhatti Fatak area. The Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) is another important route to watch.

With the time to bid Ganpati Bappa a heartfelt farewell approaching, try to steer clear of unnecessary travel on these routes, follow police instructions on the ground, and build in some extra time for your commute today.