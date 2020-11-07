The German state-owned development bank KfW has extended two loans totaling over 545 million Euros (Rs 4,767 crore) to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for infrastructure projects in Mumbai. Also Read - Bombay High Court Likely to Hear Arnab Goswami’s Bail Plea Today

After a year of negotiations, the pack was finally signed on Friday with the agency. Notably, this is KfW's single largest credit line to an infrastructure project in India. The funds will be disbursed through an agreement with India's Ministry of Finance and will be utilized to support two key mass transit projects in Mumbai.

These projects are Metro line 4 from Wadala in central Mumbai to Kasarvadavli in Thane, and Metro line 4A that extends to the connectivity from Kasarvadavli to Gaimukh in Thane. This is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's plan to build a 337-km metro rail network.

The fully elevated lines, which promises to ease the distress of millions of commuters and help provide a cleaner, less congested city, will have a total length of 34.82 km with 32 stations

“Though it is good to take decisions to start mega transportation projects, which are very much required in Mumbai, it is more important to achieve financial closures and provide all support to project authorities like making available the required land etc, without which projects can’t be completed. I am happy that now Lines 4 and 4A do not have any major hurdle and hope that these will be completed on time,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to .

The credit package consists of a development loan of 345 million Euros and a promotional loan of 200 million Euros. The loans will have tenure of ranging from 15 years to 20 years with a grace option of five years.