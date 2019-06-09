New Delhi: Mumbai on Sunday welcomed its first shower of the monsoon season with light rains lashing Ghatkopar, Gowandi, Bhandup, Mulund area.

With the Southwest Monsoon making an onset in Kerala it was earlier predicted that Mumbai would get its shower of the season by June 11-12, with a low to moderate intensity. But, the dry period has come to an end with rains greeting Mumbai sooner than the forecast period.

The rains are being attributed to a low-pressure area, which is over the Southeast and East Central Arabian Sea and is likely to move northwestwards now.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall over Kerala and coastal Karnataka in the next 24 hours.

After a delay of a week, the monsoon hit the Kerala coast on Saturday, marking the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country. “Monsoon has made an onset over Kerala today (June 8),” said India Meteorological Department’s Director General-designate Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

On the other hand, a heatwave is likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh and south Uttar Pradesh this week.

People in Delhi got a little relief on Friday after maximum temperature fell to 40.2 degrees Celsius from 44.0 degrees Celsius a day ago. On Saturday, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, and north-eastern states are set to receive rainfall this week.

In Delhi, there can be rains on June 11 owing to pre-monsoon activities. The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi in the first week of July.

With inputs from agencies