New Delhi: More than 60 people have been rescued from the fire that broke out on Monday afternoon at an MTNL office on KC Road of Bandra West, Mumbai. Nearly 100 people were trapped on the terrace of the building when the level-4 fire erupted.

More than 14 fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the fire. The blaze in the MTNL office was majorly confined to the third and fourth floor of the building.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade sought a newly introduced robot to aid in the process of extinguishing the fire that spread around 3.15 PM.

Around 30-35 people are still trapped in the smoke-filled nine-storey building, according to reports. Rescue operations are still underway.