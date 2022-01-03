Mumbai: Over 2,000 passengers onboard a Mumbai to Goa cruise liner began getting tested for Covid-19 on Sunday night after the state government didn’t let them disembark in Goa after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus, said reports. All the passengers and crew members are now being tested and the infected crew member is under isolation on the ship.Also Read - LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rain Threat Looms on Day 1

As per reports, the people on board have been instructed not to disembark from the ship before the result of their RT-PCR tests is declared. A medical team in PPE kits went on board to conduct RT-PCR tests of 2016 passengers and crew members. The ship, a Cordelia Cruises' Empress, had come from Mumbai and is currently near Mormugao Port cruise terminal. The Mumbai Port Trust did not allow the cruise to dock in Goa.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, "After testing passengers for Covid-19, some tested positive. We have not allowed them to dock the ship. They have a tie-up with a private hospital for Covid testing, and we've told them to test all passengers for Covid-19 before they leave the ship."

However, as per a TOI report, Mormugao Port Trust and health officials said that only one crew member (and no passengers) tested positive via an antigen test while the ship was still on its way to Goa, with over 2000 passengers aboard. The antigen result is yet to be confirmed via an RT-PCR test.