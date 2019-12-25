New Delhi: In a unique development, for the first time in the country, an eclipse will be ‘captured’ from the air, on Thursday. The eclipse to be captured is the annual solar eclipse, which will be witnessed in many parts of the country on December 26.

In an order to make the occasion memorable, two Mumbai-based organisations-MBA Aviation from Vile Parle and Space Geeks, a group that promotes space and astronomy-will together deploy two aircrafts to photograph the eclipse. While one is a Beechcraft C-90, the other is a Cessna 172S.

While the former will fly at an altitude of 10,000 feet, the latter will operate at 2,000 feet.

According to the schedule, both planes would take off from the Juhu aerodrome at around 8:30 AM, head towards the northern party of the financial capital, proceed towards Shirdi and capture the solar eclipse and return to Mumbai by 9:45 AM. The decision to fly to Shirdi, according to reports, was taken as the organisers needed an area which had little traffic and the holy city was found to be best suited for it.

A team of photographers, scientists, astronomers and possibly, celebrities, will be on board the two aircrafts. The eclipse in Mumbai will begin at 8:04 AM, be maximum at 9:21 AM and end at 10:55 AM.

Separately, the Nehru Science Centre at Worli has called upon people to come and witness the eclipse through a telescope fitted with filters, eclipse viewer spectacles and on-screen projections.